Penny Mordaunt. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Portsmouth North MP is no longer paymaster general but has been moved to become minister of state at Department for International Trade, it has been reported.

Ms Mordaunt was previously defence secretary in 2019, and prior to that served for two years as development secretary between 2017-2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a tweet this morning Ms Mordaunt said: ‘Thank you to @cabinetoffice colleagues and partners for the last 20 months and all we achieved.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has moved to the backbenches, losing her culture minister job in the prime minister’s reshuffle.

Suella Braverman, Fareham MP, has kept her job as attorney general just days after returning from maternity leave.

Alan Mak, Havant MP, was appointed a government whip in April. There has been no announcement about Mr Mak.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron