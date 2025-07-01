Residents asked to give views on future of Hampshire councils

Portsmouth Civic Offices

Residents across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are being asked to share their views on major changes to local government.

The government is encouraging proposals that would replace the current 15 councils in Hampshire with fewer, larger “unitary” councils, each covering populations of around half a million people. This would mean councils delivering all local services – such as education, transport, and social care – within a single authority.

Portsmouth has already asked its residents for their views on Local Government Reorganisation in a city-only survey. Now, a wider consultation is under way across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council said: “Our priority is to get the best possible outcome for people and communities in Portsmouth.

“We’ve said from the beginning that Portsmouth should be left out of Local Government Reorganisation plans, because we already have one council which is financially stable.

“However, we are being forced to present to government plans to reorganise, so we are working with 11 other councils in our region to develop the best options for how new councils, including ours, could be organised in the future.

“It’s really important we hear what Portsmouth people think so their views can be included as much as possible in any future plans.”

Three draft proposals have been put forward for public comment. All suggest reducing the number of councils to four unitary authorities across the mainland – with the Isle of Wight retaining its current single-council status.

Under the plans, the new councils would be responsible for the full range of services currently split between county and district councils. Some boundary changes to towns and villages are also under consideration.

The city-wide consultation has already closed, with results expected soon. The new county-wide survey will remain open until midnight on Sunday 27 July.

Residents, businesses and community groups can share their views on the future shape of local government via the following link: https://ourplaceourfuture.commonplace.is

Following the consultation, councils across the region will be expected to submit their preferred options to the government by September.