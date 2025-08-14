Residents object to proposed disabled bays

New disabled bays are planned for Worthing town centre as West Sussex County Council looks to amend parking restrictions in various roads

Portsmouth City Council will decide next week whether to approve new disabled parking bays in Epworth Road, Landguard Road and Westbourne Road.

The Cabinet Member for Transport, Councillor Peter Candlish, will consider the proposals on 21 August. The bays are part of Traffic Regulation Order PO11-25, which covers changes to 47 bays across the city.

Disabled bays are installed to help Blue Badge holders park closer to their homes, reducing the distance they must walk. Applicants must hold a valid Blue Badge, have a vehicle registered to their address, and have no off-street parking.

In Epworth Road, two new bays are planned outside numbers 8 and 9. One resident objected, saying there are “already 5 disabled parking bays on this street which is disproportional to the number of residents and national average”. They suggested making the street permit only to tackle parking pressure from commercial vehicles.

In Landguard Road, a bay is proposed outside number 19. The objector said: “The proposed parking bay is directly in front of our property and front door… This will have a direct impact on our freedom to be able to park outside our home.”

They also questioned the applicant’s need for a bay, claiming the person “regularly walk[s] their dog around the park/local area and along the seafront” and “want[s] their car parked outside their house… for their own convenience”.

On Westbourne Road, a new bay is planned outside number 46. One resident said: “This is currently the 3rd disabled bay in this area of the road where there is already limited parking.” They feared the bays were being used “to secure a parking space rather than aid the mobility of the residents”.

Council officers say all three applicants meet the criteria for a disabled bay. They stress that any Blue Badge holder can use the bays and that they are intended to reduce walking distances for disabled residents.

If approved, the bays will be installed under Part B of the order, with costs met from the council’s on-street parking budget.

Residents can find out more information here.