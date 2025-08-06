Residents share HMO frustrations as MPs push for council action

HMO Forum

Portsmouth MPs Amanda Martin and Stephen Morgan have vowed to tackle the city’s rising number of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) following a recent community event.

The HMO Community Forum, held at Mayfield School, brought together local residents, councillors, and community groups to share their experiences and discuss solutions to the growing prevalence of HMOs and their impact on neighbourhoods.

Attendees raised concerns about a range of issues linked to HMOs, including parking pressures, noise complaints, waste management, and a perceived lack of enforcement. The event also offered an opportunity for neighbours facing similar challenges to connect and share ideas.

According to Portsmouth City Council figures, the estimated number of HMOs in the city rose from 3,920 in 2018 to nearly 6,000 by 2023. As of July 2025, 3,318 properties are listed on the council’s HMO database.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “Thank you to everyone who joined our HMO Community Forum to share their experiences, ideas and concerns.

“It was helpful to hear directly from residents about the growing impact of HMOs across our city and agree next steps together to ensure more is done to address this issue.

“The conversation is not over. We will keep working with local people to ensure their voice is heard and action is taken.”

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin added: “Since my election last July, I’ve raised the issue of HMOs with the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and others, leading to a meeting with the UK’s Chief Planner and the City Council.

“It’s clear from residents, officials, and myself that the council is simply not using the tools available to them to effectively manage HMO growth in our city.

“I share the concerns of local people and understand the impact HMOs can have on our communities, from fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour to increased pressure on parking and public services.

“This Forum was an important step in bringing people together to share their experiences and push the council to act.”

Both MPs have launched an HMO Action Pack to help residents identify and report HMOs and understand what to expect from the council.

You can see Stephen Morgan MP’s HMO Action Pack here and Amanda Martin MP’s HMO Action Pack here.

The action packs offer resources for reporting unlicensed HMOs, unauthorised works, and objecting to planning applications. They also include guidance on understanding your rights and the rules around HMO licensing.