Figures show more people were getting help in September than earlier in the year. While awaiting a decision, asylum seekers are unable to work but can be entitled to financial assistance and accommodation through what is known as 'Section 95' support.

NOW READ: Ninety people enter UK on Christmas as Suella Braverman plans to tighten immigration rules

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Office data shows 370 people were receiving the support in the city, compared to 239 claimants in September 2021. Nationally, 101,000 people are getting some kind of assistance, with 58,000 people getting Section 95 aid.

Migrants picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel in Dover. Picture: CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images.

Recent refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan are not included in the figures, as they receive different support. Home Office data shows 23,000 Afghans arrived in the UK as of November 4, while 150,000 Ukrainians arriving at December 12.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has recently vowed to clear the backlog of 117,000 asylum claims by the end of 2023. He said the Government was hiring more caseworkers and overhauling the processing system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downing Street revised the figure to clearing the 92,000 claims made before June. The Labour party said the plans are ‘falling apart’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: ‘No one trusts the Conservatives to fix the asylum system they’ve broken over the last 12 years.’