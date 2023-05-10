News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Rishi Sunak travelled to Southampton via helicopter - instead of going by car or train

Criticism has been raised towards the prime minster after he used a helicopter to travel from London to Southampton yesterday.

By David George
Published 10th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:30 BST

For his visit to Southampton yesterday, Rishi Sunak continued a trend of making short trips by air, rather than by car or train.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth Republic activist arrested at King’s coronation in London

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rishi Sunak has flown by helicopter to Southampton and back to London, in the latest short trip the prime minister has made by air rather than by car or train. The train from Waterloo to Southampton Central takes a little over an hour and a quarter, with an off-peak return costing around £53.

PM takes helicopter for trip just over an hour by train for photo-op. (Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images) PM takes helicopter for trip just over an hour by train for photo-op. (Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
PM takes helicopter for trip just over an hour by train for photo-op. (Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

The PM’s official spokesman confirmed Mr Sunak travelled by helicopter and that the trip was funded by the taxpayer.

‘As you know, his transport will vary depending on his time, where he’s going to make best use of both his time and an interest of the taxpayer,” the official said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘There’s a lot of pressure on his time and he wants to make the most effective use of that.’

Related topics:Rishi SunakSouthamptonLondonWaterloo