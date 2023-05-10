Rishi Sunak travelled to Southampton via helicopter - instead of going by car or train

For his visit to Southampton yesterday, Rishi Sunak continued a trend of making short trips by air, rather than by car or train.

Rishi Sunak has flown by helicopter to Southampton and back to London, in the latest short trip the prime minister has made by air rather than by car or train. The train from Waterloo to Southampton Central takes a little over an hour and a quarter, with an off-peak return costing around £53.

PM takes helicopter for trip just over an hour by train for photo-op. (Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The PM’s official spokesman confirmed Mr Sunak travelled by helicopter and that the trip was funded by the taxpayer.

‘As you know, his transport will vary depending on his time, where he’s going to make best use of both his time and an interest of the taxpayer,” the official said.

