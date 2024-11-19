Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rogue landlord in Portsmouth has been fined £7,500 by Portsmouth City Council after a tribunal found their house in multiple occupation (HMO) to be overcrowded.

The property, on Manners Road in Fratton, was licensed to accommodate five people in separate bedrooms. However, during an application to increase the licence to six occupants, a council officer discovered a family of three living in a single room, bringing the total number of residents to seven.

The property was managed by an agent on behalf of the landlord, and both parties received fines from the council.

The landlord appealed the fines at a tribunal in September, arguing that he was not responsible for ensuring the property was correctly occupied. However, as the named HMO licence holder, he was ultimately deemed responsible. Following the tribunal, the managing agent helped the family in relocating to a more suitable home.

Councillor Lee Hunt, cabinet member for community safety, leisure and sport, issued a strong warning to landlords and agents, saying: “Residents living around HMOs can be assured that the council will go after landlords and agents who don’t stick to the rules. People living in shared housing must not be exploited.

“We will be tough on rogue landlords – there are no excuses. The warning is stick to the rules.”

An HMO is defined as a bedsit, shared house, or flat where three or more people from two or more households live together, sharing kitchens or bathrooms. Landlords of HMOs are required to obtain a licence, which can be found on the council’s website.

HMOs have long been a contentious issue in Portsmouth, with the city council frequently addressing concerns surrounding their impact. The demand for HMOs has grown to such an extent that the planning committee now spends the majority of its time evaluating HMO applications over other types of development.

Critics argue that the spread of HMOs is eroding the city’s family housing stock by converting traditional homes into shared properties. On the other hand, advocates argue that HMOs provide an affordable and practical housing solution for young people during the ongoing housing crisis.