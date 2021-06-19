Royal British Legion to ‘stop selling poppies in the EU due to Brexit’, reports

The charity, which provides support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, is said to have sent an email to supporters stating it will ‘need to cease sales to customers in countries in the EU’ for the foreseeable future until legislation surrounding Brexit is reviewed.

According to the i newspaper, the Royal British Legion has said that it could not justify the expense, including customs charges, to send poppies overseas following Britain’s departure from the EU’s customs union on January 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Royal British Legion poppy seller. Picture: Lewis Stickley/PA Wire

Poppies are worn in October and November for Armistice Day, and the charity sells them to raise money for members of the armed forces, veterans and their families.

It also sells a range of poppy jewellery, clothing and accessories through its online Poppy Shop.

The i said it has seen a copy of the email sent to supporters.

A Government spokeswoman told PA: ‘We are focused on supporting UK organisations as they adjust to our new trading relationship with the EU.

‘The work of The Royal British Legion and the money they raise through their annual poppy appeal is incredibly important and we will engage with them to ensure they get the support they need to operate in the EU.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron