Portsmouth will continue to be an “essential part” of the UK’s defence strategy if Labour comes into power, according to Keir Starmer.

During a visit to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, the Labour leader emphasised the party’s commitment to national security and highlighted Portsmouth’s crucial role in the nation’s defence. Starmer described Portsmouth as “critical to our defence strategy.”

He said: “What we will do if we’re privileged enough to come into power is to carry out a strategic defence review looking at the challenges we face, the capabilities that we have and the resources we have to make sure that we always have the right capability. Portsmouth is an essential part of that because we know, and the Labour government have always understood, that national security is the number one issue for any government.”

Stephen Morgan, who served as a Labour MP for Portsmouth South since 2017 underscored the party’s commitment to defence. “This is the fifth time Keir has been to Portsmouth, I think that just shows you how seriously the Labour party takes defence. He has come here to hear the issues today and Labour in government would be strong in supporting our armed forces.”

Sir Keir says goodbye to veteran Lieutenant Commander Len Chivers, 99. Sir Keir Starmer visits Portsmouth Historic Dockyard during Labour's general election campaignPicture: Chris Moorhouse (050624-066)

Portsmouth is home to one of the Navy’s largest bases and serves as the headquarters to the Royal Navy’s Surface Fleet housing several frontline warships, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, and frigates. The city has a rich maritime heritage and continues to be a centre for shipbuilding and maintenance. BAE Systems, a major defence contractor, operates in Portsmouth, playing a large role in the management of naval vessels.

The defence sector in Portsmouth significantly contributes to the local economy, creating numerous jobs and supporting related industries and services. The city’s location is strategic for defence and maritime operations, providing a key vantage point for monitoring and protecting the English Channel and surrounding waters.

Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month pledged military spending would rise to 2.5 per cent of national income by 2030 as he said the UK was facing the most dangerous international environment since the days of the Cold War between the West and the former Soviet Union.

Labour has since committed to a 2.5 per cent target “as soon as we can” if they were to form a government. During the first televised election debate on ITV on Tuesday, Starmer and Sunak clashed over national security with the Conservative leader saying he didn’t think Labour could be trusted to keep the country as safe as his party.