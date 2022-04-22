The sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and family members to come to the UK if they have a named sponsor.
Data shows published by the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, shows the amount given to each local authority.
Visas have been announced based on the postcode of the sponsor’s address, or of the accommodation address if the applicant is not staying with the sponsor.
Figures do not contain the number of visas issued through the Ukraine Family Scheme, where allows applicants join family members or extend their UK stay.
Here are the statistics for Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, and other Hampshire local authorities.
Portsmouth – 38
Gosport – 27
Fareham – 44
Havant – 47
Chichester – 222
Basingstoke and Deane – 106
Eastleigh – 99
Southampton – 79
East Hampshire – 132
New Forest – 142
Hart – 99
Winchester – 186
Rushmoor – 51