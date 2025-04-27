Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to change the name of a sailing club and to screen films could impact the lives of residents if approved, it has been claimed.

Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club applied to Havant Borough Council in February 2025 to change its name to Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club Limited and to allow additional activities on its premises.

Some of these activities include the certificate for the ability to show films to members, as well as indoor sports, dance performances and playing recorded and live music inside and out. The application stated that the club wanted permission for these activities during the whole week from midday to 11pm.

But at the licensing sub-committee meeting (April 24), Lisa Pearce, objecting to the proposal, said that although she is “a huge fan” of the sailing club, “this is not an issue about the sailing club at all”.

Mrs Pearce said: “I think the club brings a lot to the town. But I live directly next to 36 The Quay. To know there is an explicit agreement that the club could have indoor live music seven days a week would have a material impact on me.

“I’m very fortunate I have big windows in my house, which means in summer it is unbelievably hot; it is impossible to be in there without the windows open, so I need to have my windows open.”

On behalf of the sailing club, Deborah May said that the addition of films would not cause any changes to the quality of life of local residents. She added that the sailing club expects to project films four times a year.

Mrs May said: “The showing of films at the club, which may be incidental to other club activities, we believe would not have an adverse effect on noise, traffic, parking or congestion because members using the club are fully aware of parking limitations in Emsworth.

“Noise generated by showing films would be minimal – in fact, the club is likely to be quieter when showing a film than at any other time, as people would generally sit quietly when watching.”

Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club has operated on and around the quay for over 100 years. It was founded in 1921 and is located in the old Quay Mill at the end of South Street. The licensing sub-committee will issue a decision in the following five days.