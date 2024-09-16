School crossing patrols across Hampshire set to be axed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of school crossing patrols in Hampshire look set to be axed because it is deemed they are no longer needed - but a number which were under thread are no longer for the chop.

From the 177 school crossing patrols that Hampshire County Council manages, the administration is now proposing to remove 17. Of these, it said 14 do not meet the criteria for patrols, and the other three already have a “safe alternative” in place for children to cross the road without help.

The lollipop crossings could be removed from the sites in April 2025 if approved. This would affect places in Waterlooville, Fareham, Gosport, Eastleigh, Hart, Test Valley, Winchester and the New Forest.

Here is the list of sites recommended to be cut from April 2025 as they do not meet the criteria set for justifying a patrol:

Chamberlayne Road/Blenheim Road, Eastleigh

Chapel Road/Moorgreen Road, West End, Eastleigh

Hunts Pond Road/Longacres, Park Gate

Red Lion/Stubbington Green, Stubbington

Outside Padnell Infant School, Padnell Avenue, Waterlooville

Outside Mill Hill Primary School, Mill Road, Waterlooville

Gosport Road/Cambridge Road in Lee-on-the-Solent

Wych Lane/Kent Road in Gosport

Exbury Road/Hampton Lane, Blackfield in the New Forest

Studley Avenue/Lime Kiln Lane, Holbury in the New Forest

Parkhouse Road, Shipton Bellinger, Test Valley

Church Lane, Kings Worthy

Church Road, Swanmore

Here is the list of patrol sites recommended to be cut from April 2025 as they do not justify the provision as they already have alternative measures in place:

Wildern Lane, Hedge End (Zebra Crossing)

Gally Hill Road, Crookham, outside school (Zebra Crossing)

A35 High Street, Lyndhurst (Zebra Crossing)

The decision, which would get final approval by the council’s cabinet on October 14, is one of the 13 proposals included in the second round of the public consultation that aims to cut services due to the £175m blackhole the council is expected to face by 2025/26.

It says £114,000 could be saved if the 17 patrols are cut, but it has previously proposed removing all patrols, with savings of £1.1m.

Despite this new proposal only removing 17 sites, cabinet papers indicated that 156 other patrols would be under further review to assess whether other measures can be rolled out, removing the need for patrols.

The report reads: “It is therefore anticipated that there would be some SCP (school crossing patrol) sites where the identified alternative measure is too costly to implement and maintain.”

Currently, the county council spends approximately £1.1m a year to provide the service, with an average cost of around £6,000 for each patrol a year. School crossing patrols were established by the School Crossing Patrols Act 1953. Since 1954, their beloved and trusted lollipop lady or man has been helping children in the UK cross roads safely on their way to school.

The county council covers all of Hampshire with the exception of Portsmouth and Southampton where cross crossing patrols fall under the remit of the two city councils.

Hampshire county councillors will debate the proposal on Monday (September 23) at the ‘SP25 – Meeting 3, Universal Services Select Committee’.