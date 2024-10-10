Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Security will be beefed up at Daedalus airport as illegal car meets and travellers have been using the site, Fareham Borough Council has said.

Plans for the new security measures at Faraday Business Park have been approved to stop anti-social behaviour and health and safety nuisances. New 1.2-metre security gates spanning Spitfire Way and a standalone hut costing up to £35,000 have been green-lit by councillors, pending planning permission, at the executive meeting at Fareham Borough Council on October 7.

The measures aim to improve security on the northern zone of Faraday Business Park, providing a visual and when required, physical deterrent to unauthorised visitors to the estate, said council documents.

The meeting heard how the council has annual problems with travellers in the borough. In May 2024, unauthorised visitors had to be removed from Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Park which adjoins the northern zone of Faraday Business Park.

Councillor Simon Martin said these measures were needed to stop anti-social behaviour and potential health and safety risks to attendees and park occupiers. The officer report said there had also been illegal car meets in the northern zone of Faraday Business Park, the former airfield taxiways being an attraction.

Currently, the council employs a security contractor to undertake intermittent patrols across this area costing about £10,000 per year. There is no barrier at the entrance to physically prevent access. A previous executive meeting approved plans to purchase the land to do this project. The project to improve the security of the site can now go ahead, said Cllr Martin.