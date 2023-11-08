Signs have appeared along Southsea seafront to tell motorists they must now pay year-round parking charges to park there.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The signs have been installed after the city council’s decision to scrap the popular free parking during the winter months along the Eastney end in a bid to bolster their coffers and make charging simpler for motorists who may be confused that part of the seafront is free while other areas have a charge.

However there are fears this will result in more short term visitors parking in residential areas – or avoiding the seafront altogether having a knock-on to seafront business, particularly those who rely on people buying drinks and snacks while out for a winter walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs remind visitors that parking charges are now in place all year round

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new signs have been installed after the proposal was given a final rubber stamp by the city council.