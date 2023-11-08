Signs for year-round parking charges along Southsea seafront appear along the promenade
The signs have been installed after the city council’s decision to scrap the popular free parking during the winter months along the Eastney end in a bid to bolster their coffers and make charging simpler for motorists who may be confused that part of the seafront is free while other areas have a charge.
However there are fears this will result in more short term visitors parking in residential areas – or avoiding the seafront altogether having a knock-on to seafront business, particularly those who rely on people buying drinks and snacks while out for a winter walk.
The new signs have been installed after the proposal was given a final rubber stamp by the city council.
Parking charges will be in place along the esplanade at Eastney from 8am to 6pm seven days a week.