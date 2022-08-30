Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision will allow six flats to be built above the Sleep Studio unit, next to Jewson in Blackfriars Road.

A planning statement submitted by agent PLC Architects said the site was suitable for homes.

The Sleep Studio in Blackfriars Road, Somers Town, Portsmouth Picture: Google

'The application site is… within walking/cycling distance of the city centre,’ it said. ‘The existing building is of poor quality and fails to make the most efficient use of the site.

‘The development seeks to provide high-quality accommodation whilst improving the appearance of the building and locality.’

The ground-floor shop will stay as it is.

The planning application was approved by the council at the end of last week and allows six one-bedroom flats to be built.