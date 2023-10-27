Six social housing flats in Stamshaw awarded funding by Portsmouth City Council which could cost over £1m
The original structure, dating back to 1890, was originally built as two houses. In 1974, the council converted it into four flats, and to this day only one unit is occupied.
Over the years, the building has suffered structural damage and decay, resulting in two void units following inspections in 2015 and 2016.
The proposed development, pending planning permission, will involve the demolition of the existing property, making way for six one-bedroom flats to be built to Passivhaus standards.
These standards emphasise energy efficiency through improved insulation, airtightness, and controlled ventilation, all aimed at reducing energy consumption while maintaining indoor comfort and air quality.
Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, raised a point about the social cost of inaction, saying the current property is “not acceptable to live in”.
The Liberal Democrat politician, of Baffins ward, added the council should have “higher standards for our tenants and leaseholders than private developers do which does affect the economic cost but I think is the best way forward”.
“There are some sites where Passivhaus doesn’t work but making sure homes are as green as possible does work – where we can we will.”
The decision on planning permission is expected to be made in January next year, with units hopefully occupied by September 2025.