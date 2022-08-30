Solar power buying scheme once more open to Hampshire residents as councillor describes benefits as 'considerable'
HAMPSHIRE County Council has reopened a group buying scheme for solar panels to make it easier to switch to green power.
Solar Together Hampshire makes it more financially viable to make the change, and that collaboration with experts from iChoosr Ltd ensures high quality products are used.
Though there is still an initial cost, having solar panels installed mitigates against the rising cost of living on a monthly basis – as you create your own energy, energy bills go down.
The initiative also explains that a move towards green energy is crucial for the continued well being of our planet and county.
Hampshire County Council’s sustainability councillor, Jan Warwick, said, ‘More than 800 homeowners registered for the first wave of the scheme and together, these householders have the potential to save an estimated 4000 tonnes of CO2.
‘When it comes to climate change, any action we can take, big or small, is important.’
Cllr Warwick added that even though investment is required by homeowners, during the cost of living crisis, the long-term environmental benefits and savings are ‘considerable’.
Marie-Louise Abretti, iChoosr UK Solar Manager, summed up the scheme’s benefits not only to the planet but to the users of the scheme as well.
SEE ALSO: Gosport drug den shut down which 'made life miserable' for intimidated and scared neighbours
‘With energy prices continuing to increase, residents of Hampshire are looking for opportunities to reduce their carbon emissions, save on energy bills and increase their independence from the grid,’ she said.
‘The Solar Together group-buying scheme offers a straightforward way to make an informed decision and to access a competitive offer from a trusted, vetted provider.’
People can register for the scheme until September 27 for free at www.hants.gov.uk/solartogether.