Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solar Together Hampshire makes it more financially viable to make the change, and that collaboration with experts from iChoosr Ltd ensures high quality products are used.

Though there is still an initial cost, having solar panels installed mitigates against the rising cost of living on a monthly basis – as you create your own energy, energy bills go down.

Hundreds have signed up to the Solar Together Hampshire group buying scheme. Picture: David George

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative also explains that a move towards green energy is crucial for the continued well being of our planet and county.

Hampshire County Council’s sustainability councillor, Jan Warwick, said, ‘More than 800 homeowners registered for the first wave of the scheme and together, these householders have the potential to save an estimated 4000 tonnes of CO2.

‘When it comes to climate change, any action we can take, big or small, is important.’

Cllr Warwick added that even though investment is required by homeowners, during the cost of living crisis, the long-term environmental benefits and savings are ‘considerable’.

Marie-Louise Abretti, iChoosr UK Solar Manager, summed up the scheme’s benefits not only to the planet but to the users of the scheme as well.

‘With energy prices continuing to increase, residents of Hampshire are looking for opportunities to reduce their carbon emissions, save on energy bills and increase their independence from the grid,’ she said.

‘The Solar Together group-buying scheme offers a straightforward way to make an informed decision and to access a competitive offer from a trusted, vetted provider.’