Solent WASPI condemns Government's rejection of compensation for 1950s-born women

Solent WASPI

Solent WASPI have condemned the “totally unjustified” rejection of compensation for 1950s-born women over State Pension age changes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government has rejected recommendations by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) to compensate women born in the 1950s for the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) failure to properly communicate changes to the State Pension age.

In March 2024, the Ombudsman identified maladministration by the DWP, citing significant financial hardship and emotional distress caused to millions of women who were unaware their pension age would rise. Despite apologising, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced on Tuesday that compensation would not be paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solent WASPI

The decision has sparked outrage among campaigners, including the Solent Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) group. Coordinator Shelagh Simmons called the move “bizarre and totally unjustified,” accusing the Government of undermining the Ombudsman.

“This sets a dangerous precedent,” she said. “The Government has effectively set itself up as judge and jury, bypassing Parliament.”

"Throughout our long years of campaigning, we have been heartened and encouraged by the support shown by many MPs, including those now prominent members of this Government.

"They have been vociferous in calling for justice, and been happy to have their photos taken with pledge boards confirming their support. Among them are Chancellor Rachel Reeves (pictured with members of Solent WASPI at an International Women's Day Event in Portsmouth) and Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall (pictured with Shelagh Simmons).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An overwhelming majority of MPs back WASPI’s calls for fair compensation and all options remain on the table. Parliament must now seek an alternative mechanism to force this issue onto the order paper so justice can be done."

WASPI chair Angela Madden criticised the Government’s reliance on disputed figures, describing its claims as “misleading” and an “insult” to affected women.

Ombudsman Rebecca Hilsenrath called the Government’s response “disappointing” and urged Parliament to intervene.

The Prime Minister stated that paying the compensation, estimated by the government to cost up to £10.5bn, would have placed a "further burden" on the taxpayer.