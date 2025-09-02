Solent WASPI marks 10 years fighting for 1950s-born women

Toby Paine

Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) are marking ten years of activism, seeking justice for women born in the 1950s.

The campaign challenges the government’s failure to properly notify women of changes to the state pension age, which has left many facing financial uncertainty or even destitution.

Solent WASPI has joined marches, lobbied MPs, raised awareness, and built a strong network of affected women across the region, including in Portsmouth.

Campaigners say they feel ‘betrayed’ following Labour’s decision in December not to compensate women, despite a landmark report from Parliament’s independent watchdog advising ministers to pay up.

The Government has apologised for not properly informing women about the pension age changes but has not accepted that an injustice took place.

Solent WASPI coordinator, Shelagh Simmons, said:“This anniversary is a recognition of our strength, solidarity, and the hard-fought progress we’ve achieved, but it’s also a powerful reminder that justice is long overdue.

“This has been a decade of defiance against a government-level injustice, and despite Labour’s betrayal, we will never stop fighting until every single one of the 1950s women in our area, and the 3.6m across the country, receives the justice they deserve.”

The WASPI Campaign is now taking legal action against Labour’s decision, with a hearing expected later this year. If successful, the Government would be required to reverse its refusal to accept the Ombudsman’s finding of injustice and its decision not to compensate.

The group is urging local supporters to write to their MP using a template letter, pressing ministers to meet campaigners and find a solution outside the courts.

In a joint statement, Stephen Morgan MP and Amanda Martin MP said: “After inheriting the worst economic circumstances in memory, we welcome the actions the government has taken to support Portsmouth pensioners, including by spending £31bn over the next five years to maintain the state pension triple lock.

“While the previous Government refused to meet with campaigners, this Labour government is taking a different approach with Ministers meeting with WASPI women.

“We will continue to engage with the local WASPI group, as we have always done, to hear their thoughts and concerns, and ensure Portsmouth people are heard in Parliament on these matters.”