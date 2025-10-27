Solent WASPI marks ten years of campaigning ahead of legal challenge

Solent WASPI and Amanda Martin MP

Solent WASPI women have marked ten years of campaigning ahead of a legal battle against the government.

Campaigners fighting for women affected by state pension changes marked a decade of activism with a special event at Milton Village Hall, Portsmouth.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign represents women born in the 1950s who were affected by changes to the state pension age.

They say the government did not properly inform them of pension age changes, leaving many financially unprepared. The campaign seeks compensation and recognition of what they see as an injustice.

The Solent WASPI group recently held an exhibition tracing its campaign from its launch in 2015 to the present day.

This comes ahead of a landmark legal challenge on 9–10 December, when government lawyers will defend the DWP’s decision last year not to compensate 3.5m women affected by the changes.

The decision came after the UK Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman found the DWP guilty of “maladministration” in its handling of the pension age increase.

The DWP cited cost, doubts over the level of injustice, feasibility, and a different reading of the Ombudsman’s report for its decision not to compensate WASPI women.

Solent WASPI coordinator Shelagh Simmons said: “We were delighted to welcome so many people to our event and to have this opportunity to showcase our long, hard struggle to get to this stage. We thank those who came along for their positive response and encouragement.

“Parliament’s independent watchdog says we should be compensated for the DWP’s abject failure to inform us of life-impacting changes to our state pension age.

“It is shocking that the Government has acknowledged its mistakes but refused to pay. That’s why we have been forced to take legal action and will be going to court in December.”

Among the guests were Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin, city council leader Steve Pitt, local councillors, Green Party members and Unite the Union’s Portsmouth equalities and political officer, Steph Richards.

The group says the event highlighted its determination and the strong bonds formed through years of campaigning. But, members say, the fight is far from over.

Ms Simmons continued: “It’s not too late for Ministers to do the right thing and get round the table with WASPI to resolve this injustice. We strongly urge them to do so and avoid a costly, lengthy legal battle.”

“We are not giving up. We are not giving in. We are certainly not going away.”

Amanda Martin, Labour MP for Portsmouth North said she will continue to engage with WASPI women to “ensure the mistakes of the past are never repeated”.

She said the delays in communicating changes “have had a real impact on women’s lives” and it’s “vital that those affected feel listened to”.

She added: “The Government has rightly apologised for the maladministration that occurred, and it’s essential that clear communication and fairness are at the heart of future pension policy.

“While I understand why many women are calling for compensation, the Ombudsman’s report makes clear the complexities and challenges of delivering a fair and proportionate scheme.

“What matters now is ensuring that older women and all pensioners get the security they deserve in retirement, which is why I strongly support the Government’s commitment to protecting the triple lock, boosting pension credit, and making sure everyone gets the support they’re entitled to.”