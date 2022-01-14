Sources claim commander of HMS Prince of Wales was a 'regular' at No 10 drinks events during lockdown

SOURCES have claimed the commander of the UK’s largest warship was a ‘regular’ at weekly drinks events held at 10 Downing Street during the pandemic.

Pictured:Captain Steve Higham on board of HMS Prince of Wales Picture: Habibur Rahman

Former defence adviser Captain Steve Higham, who is currently the commander of HMS Prince of Wales, has been named by the Mirror as one attendee of ‘wine time Fridays’ hosted by Boris Johnson while tough mixing rules were still in place.

Hampshire MPs call for Boris Johnson's resignation after lockdown party admissio...

It comes as it has been revealed even more social events were held by the prime minister as a way for aides to ‘let off steam’ at a time when two or more people from different households were banned from meeting.

The Mirror reported how the Friday evening events were scheduled into the electronic calendars of around 50 Number 10 staff every week, with mainly press office staff in attendance.

Sources suggest the gatherings were most popular between autumn 2020 and the following spring.

As previously reported by The News, many Hampshire MPs called for the resignation of Boris Johnson this week when he admitted to attending a drinks party in Downing Street during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

SEE ALSO: City responds to ‘betrayal’ over PM’s lockdown garden party

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said: 'It is utterly ridiculous that the prime minister seems to suggest he had no idea he was at a party. It's a slap in the face for people in Portsmouth and across the country that diligently followed the rules.’

And even Tory MP Penny Mordaunt, for Portsmouth North, said she was ‘extremely disappointed at these events’ and commented on the ‘stupidity’ of what took place.

