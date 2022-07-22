South Parade Pier's Pompey Punk'n'Roll party can go ahead after changes promised for noise monitoring

Licensing sub-committee chairman Scott Payter-Harris said it was a ‘difficult’ decision but that a change in management of the event and new sound systems had addressed their concerns.

'Significant changes have now been implemented with a noise management plan in place following the instruction of a noise consultant,' he said. 'Any confusion as to the responsibility and control of the sound systems has been addressed, and the individual is well experienced.'

The Jim Jones All Stars headline the Pompey Punk'n'Roll Summer Party on South Parade Pier, July 3 Picture: Paul Windsor

However, he warned there would be 'serious repercussions' if there are issues on July 31 event, including the threat of prosecution with noise abatement notices having already been issued and the potential for a ban on future events on the pier.

'The premises user has made it perfectly clear that they understand the stakes could not be higher at this juncture,' he added.

Twenty-two complaints were made over the course of the July 2 and 3 weekend about noise from the pier, including from a community warden who sad it was so loud his van parked at Canoe Lake was vibrating.

Speaking at Thursday's meeting, enviornmental health officer Lorraine Astle said she was still not satisfied a system was in place to avoid a repeat of the problem.

'There's still work that needs to be done on the noise management policy,' she said. 'Preferably [there would be] training for staff on how to deal with issues and any complaints received.'

But solicitor Jon Wallsgrove, representing event organiser and pier owner Tommy Ware, said there would be a new management team in place for future events, including scheduled events in August and September, with the same sound engineer employed that the council uses.

He apologised for the issues people living near the pier had faced and said the issues would not be repeated.

'You can have confidence in allowing this event to take place,' he said. 'Lessons have been learned from what happened on July 2,'

He added: 'There's a complete change of personnel and equipment for the next event and you should be able to place confidence in that new management team.'

The sub-committee agreed not to issue a counter notice which would have prevented the event from taking place.

The approved temporary event notice will allow music to be played and alcohol served on the pier from midday until 8pm.