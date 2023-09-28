Southsea Bandstand could be refurbished as part of the sea defence works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The beloved bandstand is currently out of action as the whole bandstand field is closed to the public while the ongoing sea defence works take place next to it.

The bandstand itself is located just outside of the area where the Southsea Coastal Team is creating the sea defences, including the much anticipated Theatre of the Sea and the new promenade. However its current state sees the bandstand looking dilapidated, with its rusty state contrasting greatly with the new pristine areas which will be unveiled next summer when the work is complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Portsmouth City Council and the sea defences team has said that although any work on the bandstand is not part of the project, it is looking at what can be done to bring it up to scratch ready for when it reopens to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Southsea Bandstand should be brought back into use next summer

A spokeswoman said: “Although the bandstand falls outside the area of our work, we are looking into whether its refurbishment could possibly be included within the scope of our works. We anticipate the bandstand field to reopen in summer 2024.”

Meanwhile, further along the coastline the promenade, Speakers’ Corner will be closed to the public from Monday to allow for the nest stage of work in the area to begin.