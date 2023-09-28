News you can trust since 1877
Southsea Bandstand could be refurbished as part of the sea defence works

Southsea Bandstand could be in line for a revamp to ensure it looks its best for when it reopens next year.
By Kelly Brown
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:26 BST
The beloved bandstand is currently out of action as the whole bandstand field is closed to the public while the ongoing sea defence works take place next to it.

The bandstand itself is located just outside of the area where the Southsea Coastal Team is creating the sea defences, including the much anticipated Theatre of the Sea and the new promenade. However its current state sees the bandstand looking dilapidated, with its rusty state contrasting greatly with the new pristine areas which will be unveiled next summer when the work is complete.

Now Portsmouth City Council and the sea defences team has said that although any work on the bandstand is not part of the project, it is looking at what can be done to bring it up to scratch ready for when it reopens to the public.

The Southsea Bandstand should be brought back into use next summerThe Southsea Bandstand should be brought back into use next summer
A spokeswoman said: “Although the bandstand falls outside the area of our work, we are looking into whether its refurbishment could possibly be included within the scope of our works. We anticipate the bandstand field to reopen in summer 2024.”

Meanwhile, further along the coastline the promenade, Speakers’ Corner will be closed to the public from Monday to allow for the nest stage of work in the area to begin.

The latest planning application application for a stretch of the new sea defences in Southsea will also go before the city council’s planning committee next week - including plans to remove some parking around the Naval Memorial and changing Clarence Esplanade to a one-way road.

