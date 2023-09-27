Another part of The Promenade will close next week to allow work to start on the next phase of the Southsea Sea Defences.

From October 2 The Promenade between The Pyramids up to the Baffled Coffee kiosk will be closed in order to start construction of the next phase of the sea defences scheme, although The Briny and the Baffled Coffee kiosk will both remain open. A diversion route will be in place taking pedestrians on the other side of the road starting at South Parade Pier, though an unofficial route via the Rock Gardens will still be possible. During that time the nearby cycle path will be closed as well as the zebra crossing in front of Speakers’ Corner.

The closure will allow work to begin on the next phase of the sea defence scheme with new seating areas, lighting and a play area created at Speakers’ Corner. Some of the vegetation from the area is also being removed, which will eventually be reused as part of the landscaping for the area.

It comes as the progresses on the project on the stretch from the Pyramids to Blue Reef Aquarium, including the front of Southsea Castle and the band stand field. Concrete slabs have been poured to make up the promenade in front of the bandstand field with around 30 of the 58 prom slabs completed in this section. The frame for a swinging bench is also in place. Work on this section – which includes the Theatre of the Sea in front of Southsea Castle – will open in summer 2024.

The Sospan Dau vessel also returned to the area this week to 're-charge' the beach east of the groyne near Southsea Castle. This shingle will then be moved to where it needs to be on the beach using a bulldozer.

Plans for other areas of the sea defences are also progressing, including for the area from Blue Reef Aquarium to Clarence Pier. Coastal Partners has submitted a planning application to Portsmouth City Council for the stretch of seafront which includes creating a new one-way road system along Clarence Esplanade.

For the latest news on the sea defences visit the Southsea Coastal Scheme’s website at southseacoastalscheme.org.uk.

New-look for the prom A CGI of the planned new seafront area between the Pyramids Centre and South Parade Pier

Details of the closures and diversions

Swinging bench The frame for the swing bench is in place with the slabs also being put in place

Shingle moved back into place The Sospan Dau vessel has returned to complete the re-charging the beach east of the groyne during high tides. This final load of shingle will then be moved to where it needs to be on the beach, using a bulldozer.