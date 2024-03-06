Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council’s licensing sub-committee decided this week to revoke Southsea Brunch Klub’s (SBK) premises licence over concerns including violent crime, which culminated on New Year’s Eve with a mass brawl involving 30 people. Concerns over drugs, people urinating in the street and others having sex near a funeral parlour were also raised by those living near the Elm Grove venue.

But the venue is launching an appeal and what it says is ‘a robust defence’, claiming that instead of pursuing those responsible for the anti-social behaviour the police were ‘focused on targeting the business’.

Ahead of the decision, Colin Pollard, a police licensing and alcohol harm reduction officer, told the city council’s sub-committee this is the first time he’s recommended revocation due to problems “ingrained” in the business that stricter licence conditions could not address. He pointed towards the bottomless brunch offer, which allows customers to pay a fixed fee for a meal and unlimited access to selected alcoholic drinks for 90 minutes. He added that other eateries in the city limit this promotion to one day a week but “it appears to be a permanent fixture of SBK”. Mr Pollard went on to share CCTV footage of a “massive brawl” on New Year’s Eve which “required significant security, police and ambulance resources on a night of high demand”.

Southsea Brunch Klub

The fight initially involved a large number of customers on the dance floor before it spilt outside onto the street. A young male could be seen being punched “repeatedly to the head” before being kicked “as if the attacker was kicking a football”. In his experience as a police licensing officer, Mr Pollard said he’s aware of much less violent attacks “that tragically resulted in a death”. Police also reported a customer had assaulted a member of staff.

The police suggested revoking the licence due to the failure to meet licensing objectives. They argued that instructing the business to re-brand would be “too much”, as it would require changing the name, style, and marketing approach. They added: “It would be better to just revoke the licence and prevent further incidents.”

Adrian Bird shared his experiences as a local resident in the area, he described occasions of anti-social behaviour by SBK customers over the weekends. “There have been numerous incidents of vomit on the pavement outside SBK – there are countless incidents of men and women urinating in the street against houses and on private property, and there have been blood spills on the pavement. Neighbours have seen drug taking occurring in St Peter’s Grove and drug dealing at the back of the Co-Op on Elm Grove. Residents have seen people having sex near the rear of the funeral parlour opposite.”

Southsea Brunch Klub is popular with customers. Picture credit: FarFly Media

Another resident, Matthew Scott-Joynt, lives within eye-shot of the venue. He told the committee he’s asked male customers to stop urinating near his home to which they responded: “What do you expect mate? It’s a club”.

Jon Wallsgrove, who legally represented the licence holder Steve Hudson, started his defence by describing the New Year’s Eve brawl as an “isolated incident”. He added that when he first saw the CCTV footage, he told Mr Hudson that revocation is “almost inevitable” due to the extent of the violence. However, he added it would only serve as a “punitive measure” and would be disproportionate.

“He suggested reducing the trading hours for alcohol to 11pm from Monday to Thursday and a cut-off time of 12.30am on Friday/Saturday before the venue closes at 1am. Additionally, he mentioned that the venue would discontinue drinks promotions, except for the bottomless brunch, and provide body cameras for their doorman staff. If you revoke the licence – there is a loss of business to Mr Hudson and of course, all those people will lose their jobs.”

In its decision, the sub-committee did not accept the brawl as an isolated incident, as there were “various incidents cited by the police which “present a picture of a premises that is heavily alcohol led and not focussed on food”. It described the bottomless brunch as, or amounts to, an “irresponsible promotion” as it has been operated as to lead to “crime and disorder as evidenced”.

“The operating style of the premises is as a vertical drinking establishment with little or no food offering,” it said. “The licensing manager confirms the premises have historically been run as a restaurant-type venue and sets out a chronology of compliance visits. This indicates that the premises are run more as a bar (alcohol led with music provision) and with a young clientele in large numbers and very much the worse for wear from drink.”

Reacting to the decision, Steve Hudson, the licence holder, said he was “disheartened”. He said: “The management and staff of Southsea Brunch Klub are currently evaluating the situation and will be appealing against the decision and providing a robust defence.

“Despite this setback, SBK will continue to operate as usual until the appeal process is concluded. Rest assured, all existing bookings will be honoured, and new bookings will continue to be accepted. We will promptly inform our valuable patrons of any updates related to the court date once it is known.

“At the forthcoming court hearing, SBK will present a robust defence, challenging the various deputations made by local authorities regarding the nature of our food business. Our team firmly believes in the quality and safety standards upheld by our establishment and is committed to ensuring the best experience for our loyal customers.”