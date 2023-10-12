Southsea Sea Defences: Shelters at Speakers' Corner dismantled as next phase of the Portsmouth project gets underway
The Southsea Coastal team have already dismantled the first yellow shelter which is a replica of the other original listed shelters which are along the promenade. Once the work is complete on ‘frontage five’ – the area between the Pyramids and Speakers’ Corner – they will be restored and put back along the seafront.
A spokesperson for the project explained: “The first shelter, which was not listed as it was a replica of the other original shelters, is now completely dismantled and each piece recorded separately. It was very well built and we are now familiar with the structures and have begun dismantling the first of the listed shelters.”
The large blue shelter will also be dismantled as part of the work in the area which will see new seating, lighting and play areas created after Portsmouth City Council granted planning permission for the area in the summer.
The promenade area remains closed, with an official diversion in place for pedestrians between South Parade Pier to opposite The Briny.