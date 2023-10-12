Work has begun to dismantle to shelters along Speakers’ Corner in Southsea in preparation for the work on the next phase of the sea defences.

The Southsea Coastal team have already dismantled the first yellow shelter which is a replica of the other original listed shelters which are along the promenade. Once the work is complete on ‘frontage five’ – the area between the Pyramids and Speakers’ Corner – they will be restored and put back along the seafront.

A spokesperson for the project explained: “The first shelter, which was not listed as it was a replica of the other original shelters, is now completely dismantled and each piece recorded separately. It was very well built and we are now familiar with the structures and have begun dismantling the first of the listed shelters.”

The large blue shelter will also be dismantled as part of the work in the area which will see new seating, lighting and play areas created after Portsmouth City Council granted planning permission for the area in the summer.

1 . Shelters The first shelter has been taken apart Photo: Coastal Partners Photo Sales

2 . Speakers' Corner The work to dismantle Speakers' Corner and the promenade shelters have begun Picture: Island City UK Photo: Island City UK Photo Sales