Work on the Southsea Coastal Scheme are continuing and a Sospan Dau is scheduled to work on the project. People near the Pyramids on Sunday will get to see large amounts of shingle being “rainbowed” across the beach by the dredging vessel.

Guy Mason, Southsea Coastal Scheme project director, said: “While I encourage people to come down and watch the Sospan Dau in action, it's important to keep a safe distance while the vessel is spraying shingle so please stay clear, whether in or out of the water. I also wish to advise residents that there will be some out-of-hours working as this work is reliant on the high tide and apologise in advance for any inconvenience."

The dredging vessel Sospan Dau. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

The Sospan Dau will arrive at around midday and will deliver 24,000m3 of shingle to recharge the beach by the newly constructed groyne throughout the month. Plans are in place for the vessel to sail into shore on every rising tide for around 2-3 weeks to spray shingle onto the beach.

This is done through a specialised nozzle on the bow, which creates the rainbow effect. This is the first part of the sea defence work on the next frontage of the Southsea Coastal Scheme which runs from the Pyramids to Speakers' Corner.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “This next frontage of the Southsea Coastal Scheme is a continuation of the area currently closed for flood defence work around Southsea Castle. As always, consultation is at the forefront of the Southsea Coastal Scheme and the team has worked with businesses in the area to accommodate their needs over the busy summer months.

"The promenade will remain open until the peak season is over and the Briny restaurant and Baffled Coffee Kiosk - both in the vicinity of the work - will remain open to their loyal customers during construction."