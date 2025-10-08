Speed bumps installed on Tangier Road in a bid to make the road safer

Speed bumps have been installed along Tangier Road in a bid to slow traffic down travelling along the busy Baffins road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 19 ‘speed cushions’ are being installed along the road to make the road safer for drivers, as well as make it safer for pedestrians to cross.

Speed bumps in Tangier Road. Picture Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin

Portsmouth City Council approved the measure earlier this year after hearing that speeding traffic was causing a problem for local residents, with nine accidents also being reported on the road since July this year.

It is hoped the addition of the speed measures will alter drivers’ behaviour to make the road safer.

More information about the scheme can be found here.