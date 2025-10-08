Speed bumps installed on Tangier Road in a bid to make the road safer
Speed bumps have been installed along Tangier Road in a bid to slow traffic down travelling along the busy Baffins road.
A total of 19 ‘speed cushions’ are being installed along the road to make the road safer for drivers, as well as make it safer for pedestrians to cross.
Portsmouth City Council approved the measure earlier this year after hearing that speeding traffic was causing a problem for local residents, with nine accidents also being reported on the road since July this year.
It is hoped the addition of the speed measures will alter drivers’ behaviour to make the road safer.
