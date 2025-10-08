Speed bumps installed on Tangier Road in a bid to make the road safer

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 8th Oct 2025, 17:07 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 17:29 BST
Speed bumps have been installed along Tangier Road in a bid to slow traffic down travelling along the busy Baffins road.

A total of 19 ‘speed cushions’ are being installed along the road to make the road safer for drivers, as well as make it safer for pedestrians to cross.

Speed bumps in Tangier Road. Picture Marcin Jedrysiakplaceholder image
Speed bumps in Tangier Road. Picture Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin

Portsmouth City Council approved the measure earlier this year after hearing that speeding traffic was causing a problem for local residents, with nine accidents also being reported on the road since July this year.

It is hoped the addition of the speed measures will alter drivers’ behaviour to make the road safer.

More information about the scheme can be found here.

Related topics:Portsmouth City Council
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice