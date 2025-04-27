Speed limit slashed on Fareham road despite police not supporting the move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The speed limit has been slashed along the length of a lane in Fareham despite police not supporting the move.

Hampshire County Council has imposed a new speed limit of 40mph on River Lane between its junction with Titchfield Lane / Funtley Road and its junction with Mayles Lane, an approximate distance of 415 metres.

Funtley Road, between its junction with Mayles Lane and its junction with Funtley Hill – an approximate distance of 1,050 metres – will become a restricted road by a street lighting system. Therefore, the stretch of road will be 30 miles per hour with no requirement for an order.

The reduction comes as a condition of the planning agreement for the Fallow Close development that a reduction in the speed limit past the development access on Funtley Road should be considered. Developer funds were secured for this purpose.

River Lane. Image: Google Maps

The council indicated that residents have previously raised concerns about the speed of traffic travelling along River Lane and Funtley Road and have requested the speed limit be reduced. It is also intended to reduce the national speed limit (60mph) to 40mph on River Lane to provide a better transition for drivers into the new 30mph limit and to complement the existing 40mph limit on Titchfield Lane and Fontley Road.

However, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary did not support the reduction because, according to the force, there are no recorded accidents along the length of the road.

The police added: “There can be no expectation that the police will enforce this limit beyond routine patrol.”

Resident Vanessa Taylor, objecting to the plan, said that while she is pleased with the reduction due to the “danger” of that road, she believes it is not enough.

Mrs Taylor said that the 30mph needs a speed camera to prevent the speed at which drivers currently take the blind bend, “putting other road users in danger, especially in bad weather conditions”.