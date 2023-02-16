Cult classic tv show Spitting Image will be reimagined for the big stage at the upcoming show Spitting Image: Idiots Assemble. Depictions of some of the world’s most well-known figures will be making appearances, including Fareham MP and home secretary Suella Braverman.

The lead cast are entirely puppets, with co-writers and comedians Al Murray and Matt Forde telling Sky News: ‘Suella Braverman is the surprise hit of the show… That puppet is disturbing in a very entertaining way.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Suella Braverman talks with veterans at Help for Heroes event

Home secretary and Fareham MP Suella Braverman is the 'surprise hit' of a Spitting Image live theatre show. Picture: Getty/Avalon/Birmingham Rep.

Other politicians including former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and ex-Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi failed to make the cut. Mr Murray said the script is at ‘version 3.5’ and said the show ‘simultaneously inspired and appalled by real events’.

The world premiere took place in Birmingham at the Repertory Theatre. As part of its production, there are 12 puppeteers – who all appear on stage – and 12 voice artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show also boasts lighting and AV setups, songs and voice tracks. A third comedian, Sean Foley, directed the show.

Certain changes are being made on the fly to keep up with current events, but not everything will be switched around, with Mr Murray describing the show as ‘shockproof’.

Suella Braverman as a Spitting Image puppet. Picture: Avalon/Birmingham Rep.

Other world famous figures depicted in the show include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Stormzy, Tom Cruise, Greta Thunberg and many more. Some puppets are more exaggerated than others, with ex-Home Secretary Priti Patel depicted as a bat-like creature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Charity executive slams calls to remove Suella Braverman video

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law previously announced the show was heading for London’s West End with a production about Boris Johnson tentatively titled The Liar King, although this has not yet come to fruition.

The popular sketch show, featuring puppets of well-known figures, made its return on BritBox in September 2021 following its revival in 2020 for the first time in 24 years. It originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 and was watched by 15 million viewers in its prime.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg as Spitting Image puppets. Picture: Avalon/Birmingham Rep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad