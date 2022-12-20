Sports pitches' price rises could affect 'hundreds of players' says league chairman

The cost of hiring cricket, rugby and football pitches in Gosport has risen by 50 per cent following changes to Gosport Borough Council's fees and charges policy, which was voted through on Thursday (December 15).

A 42.9 per cent increase was applied to mini-soccer pitches with nearly 20 per cent added to nine-a-side facilities normally used by children aged between 11 and 12.

The largest price hike was applied to adult football - a pitch with changing and shower facilities originally priced at £60 will go up to £90.

Football pitch costs in Gosport are going up

Nick Poling, chairman of the Gosport Fareham and Solent Football League said: ‘We are the local Gosport Fareham and Solent Football League and are the principal users of Gosport Borough Council football pitches on Sundays – we generally have about 15 matches in play each Sunday across various council pitches.

‘When we became aware of the proposal, I as league chairman wrote to both Peter Chegwyn as council leader and also to all of the councillors in whose ward one of the pitches we use is situated.

‘I have had no response or even acknowledgement from any of them. Neither were we involved in any consultation prior to the meeting/vote being taken and our views have been completely overlooked and ignored.

‘This proposal will impact hundreds of players on a Sunday morning – a 50 per cent increase in these tough times is hard to take and will likely lead to a drop in participation with all the drawbacks with regard to both physical and mental health.

‘The players within the league have also asked me to reinforce the complete lack of even basic facilities at some pitches – not even a toilet.

‘The feedback is that an increase may be palatable with renovations being promised at council pitch pavilions such as Privett Park. As things stand, no such renovations are being proposed.’

In response, councillor Peter Chegwyn said: ‘No-one likes increasing charges and no-one likes paying them but the government have left the council little choice but to raise charges if the council is to continue providing sports facilities in our town and improving them after years of neglect under the previous council administration.

'Under my leadership Gosport Council is planning to invest over £5m on improving sports and leisure facilities in our town. These improvements have to be paid for. That is why we are increasing pitch fees by a modest £1 per player per game.

'In my view it is not unreasonable for the council to increase pitch fees by a modest £1 per player per game when they have been "frozen" for the past two years and when inflation is currently running at around 11 per cent.

