Plans have been submitted to build 58 new homes on the site of the former St James’ Hospital on Locksway Road, Southsea.

The plans, submitted by Mission Town Planning on behalf of the applicant, feature a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom houses, spread across two-storey detached, semi-detached, and terraced houses. Mixed-tenure developer Vistry Group intends to redevelop the former Harbour School site. Owned by Homes England, the site has been designated for development in both the emerging Local Plan and the Milton Neighbourhood Plan.

Homes England has chosen Vistry Group as its delivery partner to supply much-needed family housing and affordable homes at the 1.98-hectare site is in the Milton area.

It sits within the grounds of the old hospital - where more than 200 other homes are currently being built as part of separate plans - and the proposed homes will be a mix of private ownership, shared ownership, and affordable rent.

St James' Hospital housing development

The project will include 19 two-bedroom, 35 three-bedroom, and four four-bedroom houses. Of these, 17 homes will be classed as affordable housing.

This includes 12 homes for affordable rent and five for shared ownership. These affordable homes will be spread throughout the site, rather than grouped in one area, so all residents can enjoy the site’s amenities and views.

A central feature of the development will be Orchard Park, a communal green space around which smaller roads and mews will be arranged. The site will also offer a variety of parking options, including courtyard, street, and on-plot parking.

Residents can view and comment on the application using the planning reference 24/01117/FUL.