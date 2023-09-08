Stokes Bay Sea Wall Failure

It was previously reported that Gosport Borough Council is working to secure funding for three flood defence schemes in Forton, Alverstoke and Stokes Bay but the cash left over remains ‘insufficient’ to meet construction costs.

Now, Coastal Partners, which is a collaboration of five local authorities working together to address coastal erosion and flood risk in the Solent, has submitted plans for a replacement wall at Stokes Bay with a ‘significant funding shortfall’.

A Coastal Partners spokesperson said: ‘Whilst the plans are reviewed and a decision is made, Gosport Borough Council is looking to secure the funding that is needed to construct the wall.

‘The project currently has a significant funding shortfall due to extreme rising costs and hyperinflation in the construction industry.

‘A Marine Management Organisation licence has also been applied for to be able to carry out the work. By having approvals in place, the project can move forward promptly once the funding shortfall is closed.

‘The reinstatement of the wall will create a safe and pleasant space and open the car-park and area up to walkers, runners, and other leisure users again.

‘Whilst the decision on the planning application is being made, inspections of the area will continue to ensure people’s safety.’

Planning documents state the proposed works would replace 135m of frontage and will implement a ‘more robust steel sheet piled seawall’ and a reinforced concrete promenade.

They add: ‘The timing of the works is yet to be confirmed but hoped to be Spring 2024. This date is subject to approvals and gaining funding to complete the project.