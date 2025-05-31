Striking birds-eye view images reveal the progress of the Ports Creek sea defences in the north of the city

By Joe Williams
Published 31st May 2025, 16:14 BST
Birds eye view images reveal the progress being made to create new sea defences in the north of Portsmouth.

The North Portsea Coastal Scheme has been ongoing since September last year with the finished product resulting in 1.9km of flood defences protecting homes in the city. The defences will be in place from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea to the east across the top of Foxes Forest.

SEE MORE: Progress of the Ports Creek sea defences in October 2024

The design includes a sloped earth embankment with a footpath along the top of it which will also have a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline.

To see how the work was progressing, Marcin Jedrysiak took to the skies to produce these revealing photographs:

Work is ongoing to create 1.9km of sea defences from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea to the east across the top of Foxes Forest. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Ports Creek sea defences

Work is ongoing to create 1.9km of sea defences from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea to the east across the top of Foxes Forest. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
The pictures taken on Thursday, May 29, show how far the work has progressed Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Ports Creek sea defence progress

The pictures taken on Thursday, May 29, show how far the work has progressed Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Progress of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme focusing on Ports Creek

3. Ports Creek sea defence progress

Progress of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme focusing on Ports Creek Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Work is ongoing to create 1.9km of sea defences from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea to the east across the top of Foxes Forest. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Ports Creek sea defence progress

Work is ongoing to create 1.9km of sea defences from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea to the east across the top of Foxes Forest. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice