The North Portsea Coastal Scheme has been ongoing since September last year with the finished product resulting in 1.9km of flood defences protecting homes in the city. The defences will be in place from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea to the east across the top of Foxes Forest.

The design includes a sloped earth embankment with a footpath along the top of it which will also have a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline.

To see how the work was progressing, Marcin Jedrysiak took to the skies to produce these revealing photographs:

1 . Ports Creek sea defences Work is ongoing to create 1.9km of sea defences from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea to the east across the top of Foxes Forest. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

2 . Ports Creek sea defence progress The pictures taken on Thursday, May 29, show how far the work has progressed Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

3 . Ports Creek sea defence progress Progress of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme focusing on Ports Creek Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales