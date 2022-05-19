Strong support shown for installing defences around Mengham Park to deter travellers

A planning application for the installation of bunds, swales and boulders around the Hayling Island park is now live through Havant Borough Council’s planning portal.

The application follows recent events where an unauthorised encampment arrived at Mengham park and damaged tree saplings planted for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Twenty-eight residents have already commented on the application, all of which are in support of the scheme.

Damaged trees and rubbish left from a bonfire held in Mengham Park by travellers earlier this month. Photos by Alex Shute

One resident said: ‘I very much support this initiative.

‘The proposed works mean that the park will be maintained for the use to which it is intended.’

Another resident added: ‘Fully support this proposal… This park is enjoyed by many children and adults as well as a local community football club to support the wellbeing and fitness of young children.’