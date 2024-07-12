Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A controversial bid for a bungalow to be demolished to make way for a three-storey luxury home with an indoor heated swimming pool, jacuzzi and salon has been given the go-ahead.

Seascape, a stone and timber clad L-shaped bungalow with white render, will be demolished to make way for the contemporary, luxury, modern house with ‘soft’ landscaped gardens.

The 33,781 square foot plot sits between Monks Hill Car Park and Crofton Avenue, Lee-on-the Solent with a view of The Solent, Daedalus airport to the east and next to a mixture of built-up residential housing.

An artist's impression of the new house at Seascape, between Monks Hill Car Park and Crofton Avenue in Fareham.

A verbal objection at the Fareham planning meeting from Mrs Marsh representing five neighbours said the proposed house plans were firstly too big for the plot, overdeveloped, secondly, unusually obtrusive and overbearing and thirdly in conflict with its nature criteria requirements.

The applicant, local ‘born and bred’ Mark Wells bought the original bungalow at Crofton Avenue and said it was full of asbestos, tired and needed to ‘progress’. He said: “The plot is a prime location and demands a house built with modern methods, improves the environment and will suitably form the boundary to the borough.“

Next-door neighbour Ashley Adam was one of two locals to speak at the meeting, saying the plans are stunning, remarkable and perfect for the coastline, lifting the area up.

The house plans show three floors, with a lower level garage housing eight cars, a half basketball court with games room, a ground floor with office, swimming pool, kitchen, living areas, salon, guest bedroom and a second floor of four bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms with roof terrace.

The house replacing the 1970s bungalow will have porcelain and timber effect cladding, flat green and pitched aluminium roofs with 12 car parking spaces.

Councillor Joanne Burton (Con, Sarisbury and Whiteley) said: “This development is paying tribute and in keeping with a 21st-century seafront location, it’s beautiful.”

Councillor Steve Dugan (Con, Hill Head) asked the council officers if it was considered overbearing. They said they did not consider it overbearing, looking at it mathematically, looking at plot size, how much is covered by building, and location etc.

Councillor Paul Nother (Lib Dem, Portchester Wicor) said it was a ‘welcome addition’. After debate, the committee passed the application unanimously at the meeting on July 10.