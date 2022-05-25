Booze-fuelled partying into the early hours, wine time Friday, an altercation between staff, and a karaoke machine at the ready.

These were among the shocking details of behaviour outlined in Sue Gray’s much-anticipated report giving an insight into what went on in Number 10 and the Cabinet Office during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 37-page report delves into 12 events, starting with a gathering in the Number 10 garden on May 15 2020 when Boris Johnson brought wine and cheese from his own flat, and ending with two get-togethers behind the famous black door on April 16 2021, which was the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The inquiry was told that members of the Number 10 press office have for some time, including before the pandemic, brought in wine on Fridays to mark the end of the week – an event known as “wine time Friday” or WTF for short.

Bottles of wine would be placed on a table in a small room adjacent to the main press office and people could help themselves.

In an invite for an event on May 20 2020, staff were encouraged to “bring your own booze”.

Pictures of lockdown rule breaking events at Downing Street were included in Sue Gray’s report.

You can see the pictures in our gallery below.

