Nadhim Zahawi said the prime minister was right to give her a shot at ‘redemption’ six days after the Fareham MP stood down from the role over a security breach.

An allegation of Ms Braverman having been investigated by Government officials after the leaking of a story involving the security services also emerged.

Home secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Conservative MP Mark Pritchard, who used to sit on parliament’s intelligence and security committee, said a ‘breakdown’ in trust between MI5 and Ms Braverman must be ‘sorted ASAP’.

Caroline Nokes, who chairs the commons women and equalities committee, backed opposition calls for an inquiry.

Mr Sunak brought Ms Braverman back into the cabinet despite her resignation after she was caught sending a Tory backbencher a sensitive document from a personal email account.

Mr Zahawi defended her reappointment, arguing that she admitted the ‘mistake’ and resigned ‘immediately’, a characterisation disputed by officials.

‘She fell on her sword, she didn’t try to ride it out and try to hang on to her job,’ he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

‘This prime minister looked at the details of this case and he believes in second chances and he’s giving Suella Braverman a second chance. I believe in redemption, as I’m sure many of your listeners would do as well.’

Allies of the minister dubbed ‘Leaky Sue’ insisted a suggestion that MI5 will give her lessons on what information she can and cannot share to prevent another breach was ‘nonsense’.

Meanwhile, the Mail reported that she had been investigated by a unit within the cabinet office over a leak about the government’s plan to seek an injunction against the BBC.

The newspaper said no ‘conclusive evidence’ of the identity of the leaker behind a story about plans to bar the identification of a spy accused of terrorising his ex-partner was found.

But it said MI5 played a role in the inquiry after the leak at the time Ms Braverman was attorney general sparked ‘concern’ in the security service.

Mr Pritchard tweeted: ‘MI5 need to have confidence in the home secretary – whoever that might be.’