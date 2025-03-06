A rise in events across Portsmouth has been credited for halving the number of unauthorised encampments from 2023 to 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council discussed the findings at a recent cabinet decision meeting, where councillors reviewed encampments on city land and council-owned sites in neighbouring Havant.

Rob Firman, the council’s head of community safety, reported a “significant reduction” in encampments but admitted the exact reason was unclear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, there were 12 unauthorised encampments—eight in Portsmouth (six on council land, two on private land) and four in Havant on council-owned land. This was down from 24 in 2023 and 26 the year before.

Southsea Common had two encampments, while the Park and Ride site saw one. Other locations with a single encampment each included The Pompey Centre, Alexandra Park, Victoria Park, Leamington House, and the former Matalan site on Station Road. Additionally, four encampments were recorded on council-owned land at Stockheath Common in Havant.

Councillor Lee Hunt, cabinet member for community safety, leisure and sport, suggested that the recent surge in events such as Victorious Festival, the Great South Run, Portsmouth Pride, Southsea Food Festival, and bandstand performances may have played a role.

Mr Firman agreed, noting that police had been more prepared to issue Section 61 notices under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act. This law allows officers to move encampments without going through the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also speculated that law enforcement may have been more “proactive” due to the 80th anniversary of D-Day celebrations which took place on Southsea Common.

The council’s report highlighted that strong police and council collaboration ensured encampments were “quickly escalated where necessary.”

Councillors also discussed target hardening - physical measures like barriers and fencing to deter encampments - which had been increased towards the end of 2023. However, Cllr Hunt recalled one incident where a lock securing council land was melted off with acid.

If you have concerns about a possible unauthorised encampment, you can report it to the community wardens, the council’s lead response team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are available on 0800 053 840 from 8.30am to 10pm, Monday to Friday, and from 10am to10pm on weekends and public holidays. For out-of-hours support, call 023 9282 4244. In an emergency, contact the police on 999, or for non-emergencies, call 101.