Supporters took part in the march yesterday (April 26) from Barclays Bank in Commercial Road to BAE Systems at Unicorn Gate just outside the naval base, wearing black and bringing with them flowers, posters, messages to remember and honour those killed in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Barclays was chosen as the start point, with the campaigners saying that the bank ‘provides billions of pounds worth of investments and loans to arms companies selling weapons and military technology to Israel’.

BEA Systems was chosen as the end point as the campaigners say it is ‘the biggest UK company involved in making and maintaining the F35 fighter-bomber’ which has been used against Hamas in Gaza, having a devastating impact on civilians. Pro-Palestine supporters also called for an end to the Labour government’s support of Israel.

The protest comes as Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip continues with Israel saying it is putting military pressure on Hamas to release the 59 hostages it is still holding, 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

It has also blocked all deliveries of humanitarian aid and other supplies to Gaza for seven weeks, which has been condemned by the UN, saying Israel has obligations under international law to ensure food and medical supplies for the population, as well as ensuring essential services.

Meanwhile images have also emerged this week of Palestinians expressing open defiance against Hamas whose surprise attack on October 7 2023, killing nearly 1,200 people in Israel, was the catalyst for the latest phase of violence.

1 . Symbolic funeral march making their way to the naval base | The News Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

2 . Symbolic funeral march Protesters march down Commercial Road, Portsmouth towards Unicorn Gate on Saturday April 26th 2025 | The News Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

3 . Symbolic funeral march Protestors outside the naval base | The News Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

4 . Symbolic funeral march Protesters march through the city centre | The News Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales