Portsmouth City Council approved the change last week in a bid to bring the two buildings back into use having been left vacant for years.

Portsdown Main, which is made up of more than 30 buildings, closed in 1997 with most of the site cleared in 2011. Portsdown Hill is identified in the council’s local plan but no designation is made for the guard posts off James Callaghan Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Reeves, the director of Portsdown Hill Developments Limited submitted his planning application for the change of use into takeaways in September, saying the conversion of the two buildings would revitalise the entrance to the site.

The former Portsdown Main guard posts on Portsdown Hill are set to be converted into takeaways

‘The proposal brings back to life two redundant buildings, which currently detract from the area, with a use fit for purpose and suitable to its location,’ a statement submitted with the application said. ‘It is anticipated, given the location of the site, that clientele will either remain on the premises to eat, or take food back to their cars and eat whilst enjoying the views over Portsmouth and beyond.’

No details of future occupants of the buildings have been made public but it has been rumoured that a bakery is earmarked for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One letter of objection, warning the project would create traffic issues, and one letter of support, welcoming the re-use of the buildings, were submitted.

The main building at Portsdown Main on Portsdown Hill

Council planning officers said the proposed provision of 19 parking spaces was acceptable and says the development would be unlikely to lead to a ‘harmful impact’ on the road network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘At present, the application buildings are vacant and therefore add little to the visual amenity of the surrounding area and serve to detract from the character and appearance,’ their assessment approving the scheme said. ‘The proposed development would result in bringing vacant buildings back in to use and provide an improved and enhanced appearance to the buildings.

‘Considering the remoteness of the location, it is judged that the proposed use of the application site for the sale of food would not cause any significant or detrimental impact to the amenities enjoyed by the occupants of residential properties. No issues associated with environmental noise or odour from the proposed development are envisaged.’

A condition of planning permission is that work starts within the next three years.

Portsdown Main closed on January 1 1997

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad