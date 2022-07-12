Teenage asylum seekers who turn 18 in Hampshire 'disappear into society' fear politicians

Hampshire County Council has appealed for greater government support in helping unaccompanied child asylum seekers who arrive on UK shores.

Stuart Ashley, assistant director for children and families, says that there is not only a £1.5m shortfall in funding from government, but there is no legal framework to support teenagers when they turn 18.

Many young asylum seekers arrive in the UK unaccompanied. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Some councillors fear these asylum seekers - in the majority coming from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Sudan - are not properly supported when they come of age and subsequently risk being caught up in county lines, trafficking and radicalisation.

At today's children and young people select committee, councillors put their concerns to officers.

Liberal Democrat representative for Dibden and Hythe, Councillor Malcolm Drew, said: 'So when a child turns 18, that's it. They disappear into society.'

Conservative member for Basingstoke South West, Cllr Arun Mummalaneni, added: 'On top of the 30-40 per cent chance that these asylum seekers don't get the right to stay in the county, without support surely they are more likely to be exposed to things like county lines and being radicalised.'

Mr Ashley responded: 'Those who turn 18 are left to find their own way in life. It sounds horrible but there's nothing further we can legally do.

'If a young person goes down that sort of path we can intervene at an early stage and have a lot of success in preventing it.'

Area director Sarah Marston added: 'If we fear a person is at risk of being radicalised, we consider bringing them to a channel panel, where a team of experts come up with an intervention plan.'

Under the national transfer scheme, the county council is expected to look after 199 children.

At the moment 119 are being helped, but roughly 200 more have turned 18 and no longer qualify for things like foster care.

This is because the average age of arrivals is 17, so these people become care leavers within months or even weeks of reaching Hampshire.

Mr Ashley said: 'Funding from the government just about covers placement costs, but doesn't cover anything else.