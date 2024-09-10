The Afters Nightclub has had its premises licence revoked due to “serious concerns” raised by the police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council’s licensing sub-committee took the measures after hearing concerns by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, including describing customers being intoxicated “to the point they were unable to stand”.

PC Ben Lewington described one man who had to be held up by a friend, which led to “violent incidents”, and two other men being kicked out after being found in possession of drugs, one of whom collapsed to the floor and was hospitalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said there was no engagement or notification between the owners, the police, or the council regarding their intention to open the venue. At the time of opening, the premises licence was operated by a designated premises supervisor who was not part of the business. Police also slammed the business’s sole director Lydia Taylor and her partner Jonny Robinson.

Incident on 7/4/2024 where a male was hospitalised after an adverse reaction to drugs

The findings were summarised, highlighting breaches of premises licence conditions, poor management of the venue, drug misuse, violent behaviour, and significant intoxication.

PC Lewington added: “The situation has become worse, not better. Any action taken since the submission of the police review is, in our view, too little, too late. Police have no faith in Mrs Taylor or Mr Robinson to be able to operate a safe licensed premises.”

In defence of the owner, Adam Shaw, of TV Edwards Solicitors, said: “This got off to a poor start and I can’t sit here and say that they engaged with the police or the licensing authority; it was a struggle, but it has improved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Shaw also challenged the police on speculative intelligence that money laundering and drug dealing were taking place at the Guildhall Walk venue — there have been no arrests or evidence relating to these offences.

When asked by the sub-committee chair, Cllr Emily Strudwick, how the owners intend to improve, Mr Shaw said there would be a renewed relationship with the police and city council. In addition, he said there should be a designated premises supervisor on-site when alcohol is available to customers.

The council said the decision to revoke the licence was due to issues highlighted by the police, which are of an “extremely serious and troubling nature.”