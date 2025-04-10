The Clarence Hotel in Southsea could be reverted to a family home under new plans

Clarence Road Hotel

The Clarence Hotel in Southsea could soon be turned back into a private home, following a planning application submitted to Portsmouth City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel, which is located on Clarence Road, currently operates as a six-bedroom guesthouse with a lounge area in the basement.

The new proposal would see the building used as a family home with six bedrooms and a basement cinema room. According to planning documents, no external changes to the building are planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application explains that the change of use is being sought because running the hotel is no longer financially viable. It states that “declines in customer interest” and the “economic climate” have made the current hotel business “unviable.”

The Clarence was originally a private home before being granted permission to operate as a hotel in 2007. The current application would return it to its former residential use under Class C3, with a gross internal area of 300 square metres—more than double the national minimum space standard of 138 square metres.

The site includes an “ungated driveway” and would continue to use the same access, parking spaces (two), and refuse storage currently in place.

The planning documents highlight the benefits of the location, noting that it is just a short walk from local amenities. These include The Florence Arms pub (three minutes away), Southsea Common (also three minutes), the Premier convenience store (five minutes), and the seafront (also five minutes). The Southsea local centre, which offers a range of shops and services, is around an eight-minute walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area around Clarence Road is described as a mix of family homes and small hotels in a variety of styles and sizes. The documents also say the road has “clear views” for vehicles and pedestrians, which ensures safe access to and from the property.

Portsmouth City Council is now reviewing the application. If approved, the change could reduce the number of independent hotels in the Southsea area.

Residents can view and comment on the application using the reference 25/00181/FUL.