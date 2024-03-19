Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 60-seater restaurant Isla Bay cafe in Rails Lane, which currently opens from 8am to 4pm each day. can now serve alcohol with a meal the opening hours will extend to 11pm each day and alcohol can be served from 10am to 11pm. It follows a hearing at Havant Borough Council on March 12 where Mr Wakely, owner of two flats above the cafe, presented a number of objections on behalf of local neighbours fearing the impact of approving the proposals.

But the sub-committee has granted permission, with strict conditions requiring customers park in the public car park, only serving alcohol to customers who are eating on the premises and keeping background music low to prevent impacting other residents.The document licence states: “The premises licence holder shall ensure that signage, requiring customers to park in public car parks, is displayed in a prominent location at the premises. This is to prevent nuisance to residents. The premises licence holder shall ensure that any supply of alcohol in accordance with the premises licence is supplied as ancillary to a table meal only. The applicant is advised to keep the background music to a low volume, to prevent impacting on the residents who live above the premises.”

The eatery now has permission to serve alcohol with food

