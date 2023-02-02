Councillors have decided on an age rating for a film made by a Portsmouth ‘born and bred’ director.

Portsmouth City Council’s licensing sub-committee used a rarely-required power to impose an age classification for an independent film called ‘The Mire’

Shooting The Mire, which was filmed in and around Portsmouth. Directed by Adam Nelson, starring Antony Knight, Holly McLachlan and Joseph Adelakun

Councillor George Madwick, who watched the film on the morning of the meeting said: ‘Whilst there is a prevalent theme of psychological manipulation and control throughout the momentary scenes of self-harm and violence it was noted these were limited and not gory.

‘The film did not overly dwell upon violence, there was no use of drugs, sex or sexual violence.

‘Language was mild with the occasional use of swear words but again the manner in which it was used was not such as to place it in the category of contextual justification.

‘The psychological threat was considered moderate, according to classification 12 it seemed most appropriate.’

The British Board of Film Classification defines a 12-rated film as containing material not considered suitable for children under the age of 12.

The film will premiere at the No6 Cinema in the Historic Dockway on Friday, February 3.

Local film maker Adam Nelson has spent the last two years crowdfunding and directing the ‘contained thriller’.

He said: ‘Having made the film in Portsmouth, it makes sense that we host our world premiere here, at the best cinema in the city.

‘This premiere is open to everyone from the city of Portsmouth. The city supported us when we were making the film, so it only makes sense that we invite the people of Portsmouth to share in the celebration.

‘With incredible support from local institutions including the University and the Kings Church my team and I have made what is quite possibly the biggest local independent film production in a long time.

‘I’m Portsmouth born and bred, and I believe our city has the scope and ambition to become a filmmaking powerhouse. I want to make films here and put the city on the map. So I did.’