Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating nine reports made relating to incidents last Thursday.

Two people tried to break into a garage in Storrington Road, Clanfield, at 2.37am on January 26. Nothing was stolen.

Thefts and attempted thefts were reported across the Clanfield area, including in Tillington Gardens. Picture: Google Street View.

A pair of individuals were spotted shining torches into cars on St James Close an hour later. Two pairs of sunglasses and some loose change were stolen from a car overnight in the same street – reported at 9.46am.

At 8.10am someone smashed into a car overnight in Tillington Gardens, with a bag being taken. Just after midday, a report was submitted about two people trying car door handles in Harting Close, with similar activity happening in the Appleton Close area between 1.15am and 3am.

A police spokeswoman said another report was made last Friday, at 1.40am, on January 26, about a man seen attempting to break into a car in Lowton Gardens. She added nothing was taken.

A similar incident was reported later that day, at 11.13am. Sometime between 6pm on January 25 and 8pm the following day, someone unsuccessfully tried to break into a shed in Tillington Gardens.

A speaker and a charger were swiped from a car in Kestrel Close between 9.30pm last Wednesday and 8am last Thursday. The police spokeswoman said enquiries are ongoing into ‘this spate of thefts’. The local teams are focusing dedicated patrols in the areas affected,’ She said. The spokeswoman added police cannot currently confirm if they are linked to a spree of thefts in December.