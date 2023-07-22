First Bus announced its purchase of The News Centre, the former home of The News, in London Road in March, describing it as ‘a significant investment’ in Portsmouth. No detailed plans were made public at the time but a planning application has now been submitted for the clearance of the site, including the demolition of the main building.

‘The News Centre and printing operations ceased in 2013 and the building has been vacant ever since which has resulted in it falling into disrepair and becoming a magnet for anti-social behaviour, trespassers and squatters,’ a letter sent by First’s agent Vail Williams to the city council says.

The News Centre in London Road, Hilsea, Portsmouth. Photo: First Bus

‘The site has been recently sold to the applicant who want to demolish the building largely due to its condition, heavy cost for the need for security, in the interests of public safety and its attraction to unwanted visitors ahead of a planned application for redevelopment.’

Alongside this application for prior approval, which would allow the work to take place under permitted development rules rather than needing a detailed planning application, plans are being drawn up to build an all-electric depot to house the company’s incoming electric bus fleet.

The company has been awarded millions of pounds to buy zero emission vehicles to serve the city and surrounding area with the first of as many as 90 electric buses due to arrive early next year.

The News Centre is opposite its existing depot behind the Shell petrol station. No plans for the future of this site have been made public.

Speaking earlier this year, Simon Goff, First’s managing director, said a base from the new site would improve its services.

‘This will have a massive impact for the better on the daily working lives of our hard-working staff and we cannot wait to share the improvements with our customers as well,’ he said. ‘This represents a significant investment and future commitment to providing zero-emission bus services in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.’

First is hoping to begin work on the site later this year and this is expected to last between two and three years.

The News Centre was first used by The News after it moved to the site from Stanhope Road in 1969. It remained the newspaper’s base until 2013 when advertising and editorial staff moved out.