The News Centre: Bus depot plans at demolished Hilsea site not given a warm welcome
That’s the view of one resident as locals weigh in on a planning application, put forward by First Bus, to house and charge 100 electric buses that would serve the local area. The proposed site was the former home of The News Centre which was recently flattened by demolition teams. At the time of writing, three local residents and two Portsmouth City Council members have commented on the planning application for the London Road site.
Hilsea resident and architect Charlotte Simpson-Munro said the depot plans are of “poor quality” compared to the former building which she was “devastated” to see knocked down. “It would help the area if more public amenity space or public use buildings would be integrated,” she added. “A bus station feels very closed and simply highlights that North End and Hilsea are not prioritised.
“I would prefer to see better facilities such as a doctors’ surgery or supermarket that would offer more public engagement in this part of Portsmouth which is feeling a little more industrial and separate from the investment into public areas that Southsea may receive.We urge the council to put high expectations on this building as one of the key routes into the city. The News building had such a prominent location it was a landmark that the city is worse off for losing and token architectural gestures such as the proposal simply do not improve the area from what was there before.”
Councillors George Madgwick and Russell Simpson of the Portsmouth Independent Party expressed neutral positions on the plans but requested that the council delay its decision until National Highways can provide “fully informed advice”. In a supporting comment, local resident Thomas Moore said the depot would benefit the local area. He added there are some “great” projects happening in the north of Portsmouth including the new fire station in Cosham and football hub in King George Playing Fields.
Plans show buses would access the site using a modified entrance from London Road where they would form a stacking lane before being washed. The buses would park overnight at a charging station on the southern part of the site adjacent to Bapaume Road. To view and comment on the plans visit Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal and search for application reference 23/01470/FUL.