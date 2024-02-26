The News Centre: The Hilsea site is flattened as the last of the main building disappears
The main building, which housed editorial, commercial and support staff for a number of years has now been completely flattened as the demolition team from Hughes and Salvidge finish tidying up the site off London Road in Hilsea. Only the small monoliths and the pond at the front of the site currently remain.
The bulk of the rear of the site was demolished at the end of last year, however the main building remained untouched until the beginning of this year - with staff from The News able to pay one last visit before it disappeared from our landscape forever.
The work comes ahead of the planned depot for First Bus to house its electric bus fleet, with the proposals still making with way through the planning process.
First Bus announced its purchase of the site in London Road in March last year which it plans to turn onto a ‘super bus depot’ for its electric fleet. Earlier this year planning permission was granted by Portsmouth City Council for the clearance of the site, including the demolition of the main News Centre, despite calls to retain at least some of the historic frontage of the landmark building.
No planning application has been submitted for the bus depot itself yet, however First Bus was asking Portsmouth City Council whether it needs environmental assessments to be carried out as part of its application.