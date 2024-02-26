Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The main building, which housed editorial, commercial and support staff for a number of years has now been completely flattened as the demolition team from Hughes and Salvidge finish tidying up the site off London Road in Hilsea. Only the small monoliths and the pond at the front of the site currently remain.

The bulk of the rear of the site was demolished at the end of last year, however the main building remained untouched until the beginning of this year - with staff from The News able to pay one last visit before it disappeared from our landscape forever.

The News Centre before it was demolished

First Bus announced its purchase of the site in London Road in March last year which it plans to turn onto a ‘super bus depot’ for its electric fleet. Earlier this year planning permission was granted by Portsmouth City Council for the clearance of the site, including the demolition of the main News Centre, despite calls to retain at least some of the historic frontage of the landmark building.